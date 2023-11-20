Porsche 911 crash in Chula Vista leaves two injured

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — In the early hours of Sunday, a Porsche 911 crashed into two parked cars on Northwoods Drive, resulting in the hospitalization of both the driver and the passenger.

The accident was reported around 12:54 a.m. in the 900 block of Northwoods Drive, as the Chula Vista Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls.

The driver was ejected upon hitting the second parked vehicle, authorities said.

Both occupants were transported to local trauma centers. The passenger is expected to make a full recovery after treatment for minor injuries. The driver faced life-threatening injuries but is currently in stable condition.

Findings from the on-scene investigation suggest that speed may have played a role in the crash, police said in a press release.

At this time, it remains unclear whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.