Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Porsche 911 crash in Chula Vista leaves two injured

Chula Vista Police train with school security
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
N/A
Chula Vista Police train with school security
Posted at 4:21 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 19:28:07-05

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — In the early hours of Sunday, a Porsche 911 crashed into two parked cars on Northwoods Drive, resulting in the hospitalization of both the driver and the passenger.

The accident was reported around 12:54 a.m. in the 900 block of Northwoods Drive, as the Chula Vista Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls.

The driver was ejected upon hitting the second parked vehicle, authorities said.

Both occupants were transported to local trauma centers. The passenger is expected to make a full recovery after treatment for minor injuries. The driver faced life-threatening injuries but is currently in stable condition.

Findings from the on-scene investigation suggest that speed may have played a role in the crash, police said in a press release.

At this time, it remains unclear whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today