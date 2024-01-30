Police: 1 person shot multiple times at Chula Vista apartment complex

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A shooting at a Chula Vista apartment complex Tuesday morning left one person wounded, according to police.

Chula Vista Police said officers were called to the Sunrose Apartments, on 1325 Santa Rita E. near East Palomar Street, just before 11:45 a.m. in response to reports of shots fired in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a victim who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police said they believe the suspected shooter fled the area before officers arrived; a description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.

“There is no indication of a continued threat to the public in the area at this time,” police stated on X/Twitter.