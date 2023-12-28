Watch Now
Pickup truck bursts into flames on I-805 in Chula Vista

A driver escaped unharmed after his pickup truck caught fire on Interstate 805 in the Chula Vista area late Wednesday night.
Posted at 9:44 AM, Dec 28, 2023
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver pulled over on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista and got out of his pickup truck just before it burst into flames late Wednesday night.

At around 11 p.m., a man was driving his truck southbound on I-805 when engine issues forced him to pull over.

After coming to a stop near the East H Street exit, the truck quickly caught fire.

The man saved a few tool bags and escaped before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Responding firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

