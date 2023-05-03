Pentagon to send 1,500 active-duty troops to southern border to deal with surge of migrants

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – The Biden Administration announced it is sending 1,500 troops to the border to help with the expected rush of immigrants when Title 42 ends next week.

Sky10 captured the growing crisis on the Mexican border near San Ysidro Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds of migrants could be seen waiting behind the secondary wall for processing by the border patrol. The migrants told ABC 10News the agents dropped off water and some snacks throughout the day. They said they'd been waiting for five days.

The dramatic increase in people seeking asylum comes as Title 42 ends. The pandemic-era policy allowed the border patrol to quickly turn migrants away to prevent the spread of COVID. It's expected to be lifted May 11.

Tuesday, the White House announced its sending help. The Pentagon says 1,500 active-duty Amy and Marine troops will be on the southwest border as soon as May 10.

White House officials said the military personnel would not perform law enforcement functions or directly interact with migrants.

The troops will be on the border for 90 days with the possibility of being replaced with reserve or contracted support.

This is in addition to the 2,500 National Guard troops already on the border.

It's unclear what area of the border the troops will be assigned.