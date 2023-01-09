PedWest reopening means shorter wait times crossing the border

SAN YSIDRO, Calf. (KGTV) — These people were the first to walk through the Pedestrian West entrance since April 2020, and almost every day for the last three years, they've had to wake up early and wait in long lines at PedEast.

“This one was closed the other one was open so that’s why there was a long line over there,” said Miguel Hernandez, a Tijuana resident.

It often made them late for work.

“The worst one time was four hours. It was a line wrapped around up the hill - it was stupid,” said Jason Henderson.

For some, it was so bad they had to quit their jobs.

“Some people that work here they stopped working, some of them. Imagine the economy for them, their families,” said Maria Léon, a Las Americas employee.

But on Monday, they got to sleep in and didn't have to wait in line.

“Instead of waking up at 3:30 in the morning, I got to wake up at 5," Hernandez said. "I even got time to make breakfast for myself.”

This is great for employees, and their customers. Those working nearby expect this reopening to bring in business.

“Sales went down really bad," Léon said. "I hope everything gets better now.”

“Hopefully the wait times get cut down," said Antonio Angel, a Tijuana resident. "That’s what I’m hoping for.”