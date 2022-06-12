Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, the Chula Vista Police Department said Sunday.

Police received several calls at about 11:22 p.m. Saturday about a pedestrian down in the roadway in the 500 block of Naples Street, according to the CVPD's Brian Carter.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene before police arrived. Paramedics arrived and began rendering aid to the victim, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of family members.

The CVPD Traffic Bureau was investigating the collision. Anyone with additional information was asked to call 619-476-5321.