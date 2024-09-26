Watch Now
Pedestrian injured in National City hit & run crash

Police in National City are investigating a hit-and-run in which a pedestrian was hit on East Plaza Boulevard.
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Police in National City are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a pedestrian was struck on East Plaza Boulevard.

According to officers, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and the perpetrator sped off after hitting a man.

Police say the victim was dealing with a tow strap issue on a truck when he was hit.

The man suffered major injuries, and first responders rushed him to a hospital in the area.

As of Thursday morning, police were still looking for the driver and that person's car.

Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

