Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on National City street

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on a National City street Tuesday morning, police said.

National City Police told ABC 10News the incident occurred at around 8:20 a.m. on 24th Street.

According to police, a vehicle made a left turn from Highland Avenue onto 24th Street when it hit the victim, who was in the crosswalk.

The victim, who was not identified, died; the driver remained at the scene for police questioning.

National City Police said DUI is not suspected in the incident.