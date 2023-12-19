Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on I-5 in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was struck by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 5 in the San Ysidro early Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred just before 3:15 a.m. on northbound I-5 near Dairy Mart Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said an unidentified male pedestrian was walking in the lanes when he was hit by an SUV in the slow lane. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV’s driver remained at the scene following the incident and told CHP officers that he tried to swerve out of the way but was unable to do so.

CHP officials described the driver as “traumatized” by what occurred. He was sober at the time of the incident, officials told ABC 10News.

The crash forced the closure of multiple northbound lanes, causing a traffic backup that reached as far back as the transition from Interstate 805.