Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on I-5 in San Ysidro

san_ysidro_pedestrian_fatal_i5_121923.jpg
KGTV
san_ysidro_pedestrian_fatal_i5_121923.jpg
san_ysidro_pedestrian_fatal2_i5_121923.jpg
Posted at 6:17 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 09:32:51-05

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was struck by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 5 in the San Ysidro early Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred just before 3:15 a.m. on northbound I-5 near Dairy Mart Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said an unidentified male pedestrian was walking in the lanes when he was hit by an SUV in the slow lane. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV’s driver remained at the scene following the incident and told CHP officers that he tried to swerve out of the way but was unable to do so.

CHP officials described the driver as “traumatized” by what occurred. He was sober at the time of the incident, officials told ABC 10News.

The crash forced the closure of multiple northbound lanes, causing a traffic backup that reached as far back as the transition from Interstate 805.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today