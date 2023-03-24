New Chula Vista affordable housing development helps 90+ families stay off streets

For Amalik Rawsl, a cup of coffee has never tasted better: making it in his own kitchen, living in his own home — something he wasn’t sure was ever going to happen after he couldn’t find a job. He had no choice but to live in a shelter, and he eventually ended up living out of his car.

“I wasn't ready. I had to be mentally ready to come off the streets, because I was still in shock I was living in my car," says Rawsl.

Rawsl is part of the more than 90 families living in the brand new Casa Anita Complex in Chula Vista, which had its grand opening on Friday, March 24. This housing development specifically caters to those who are experiencing homelessness or dealing with low income.

Each resident pays 30% of their household income, paying anywhere from $500 to $2,000 per month. There are also a number of programs available.

“ We have an onsite after school program -- we do cooking classes, financial literacy, and for residents who are experiencing homelessness we go deeper with intensive case management services to help them overcome their obstacles,” Rebecca Louise, the President and CEO of Wakeland Housing and Development, says.

Wakeland Housing and Development says it has more affordable housing developments like the Casa Anita Complex in the works. Casa Anita has a total of 96 units, including one, two and three-bedroom units. Many of the units are designed to meet the needs of families and children.

Twenty-four of the 96 units are designated as "supportive housing," giving formerly unhoused people a permanent place to live. People living in those buildings can take advantage of the additional medical and support services available on site.

Amalik says even though things have often been tough, he’s accustomed to never giving up, since he served in the military.

“I came through it... because I’m a Marine -- so I came through it,” he says.

And now he’s hoping others can use his experience to motivate them to find and use the resources available.