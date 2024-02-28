New childcare center opens for families in the South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Finding childcare can be tough for parents. To ease that burden, a new child development center is opening its doors in the South Bay.

The Little Schoolhouse Child Development Center is located just off of Euclid Avenue in National City. It will offer childcare to infants and toddlers.

The center does have subsidized care with some families receiving free childcare based off of the parents' income.

Currently, there are a little over 30 kids enrolled at the center. The school will be able to support up to 60 students. The ages include newborn infants to 5 years old. It is a model program, which means the center will serve all students, including those with special needs. Increased and specialized staff will be on hand working with the children.

The Little Schoolhouse Child Development Center was developed in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education and National School District.

Leaders say finding quality care that meets the needs of working parents is extremely hard in the region. The center is important because it’s located in what is called a “childcare desert.”

“We’re providing full day care, from 7 a.m. to 6 in the evening, Monday through Friday, all year long. So we’re only closed on weekends and some holidays,” says Dr. Rita Palet with the San Diego County Office of Education. “The great thing about that is that families that need to work, go to school or look for a job have an opportunity to bring their children.”

If parents are interested in enrolling their child at The Little Schoolhouse Child Development Center, they can visit the San Diego County Office of Education Website.