Nestor Senior Village breaks ground in the South Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — National CORE and its partners broke ground ground Monday on 73 supportive apartment homes in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego for seniors 55 and older who were previously experiencing homelessness.

Nestor United Methodist Church is allowing National CORE to use an acre of the church's underutilized land for studio apartments. Nationwide, seniors are the fastest-growing population among those experiencing homelessness and in San Diego County, one in every four homeless adults is more than 55 years old, authorities said.

According to the developers, Nestor Senior Village will be an all- electric community, anticipated to achieve LEED for Homes certification at the Gold level or higher. The development will include 4,000 square feet of community space, including a community room and private offices for case management. It is located within walking distance to grocery stores and pharmacies, a park, the Nestor Community Health Center, and bus and trolley stops.

Residents will have access to supportive services and case management provided by the Hope through Housing Foundation, Father Joe's Villages, San Diego PACE and San Ysidro Health Services.

To keep the community 100% affordable, National CORE utilized a complex financing model, including significant local funding commitments from the San Diego Housing Commission that included project based vouchers for future residents, a loan from the county through its No Place Like Home program, tax credit equity through Hudson Housing Capital, construction and permanent loans from Chase, and HOME Investments Partnerships Grant funds provided to the city of San Diego by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the San Diego Housing Commission.

National CORE is one of the largest nonprofit developers in the nation, with a 30-year history and currently serves more than 25,000 residents in California, Texas and Florida.