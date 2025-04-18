Nearly 1K Imperial Beach residents join lawsuit over sewage crisis affecting health and property values

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Nearly a thousand Imperial Beach residents are joining a lawsuit against the operators of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant, including Veolia Water, over the ongoing sewage crisis that has plagued the community for decades.

Residents report health problems, devalued homes and diminished quality of life due to billions of gallons of sewage flowing from the Tijuana River into their community.

"I started going to the emergency room because I cannot breathe. They gave me different inhalers," said one affected resident.

The lawsuit, filed by Frantz Law Group in November, is one of five similar legal actions initiated in the past year. It accuses Veolia Water of negligence and conscious disregard for community safety by exposing South Bay residents to raw sewage and contamination.

"The main claim that permeates the whole case is a conscious disregard for the safety of the entire community," said an attorney involved in the case.

Many residents feel trapped in a situation beyond their control as the transnational pollution problem continues to affect their daily lives.

"It wasn't our fault, it was someone else who caused this, and whoever did should pay for what they did," said another resident.

On Thursday, affected residents met with attorneys at Frantz Law Group who are preparing to represent them in their fight against the ongoing crisis.

"We're tired. We want this problem fixed today, Tijuana, U.S.," said a frustrated community member.

Veolia Water responded to the lawsuit with a statement calling the accusations baseless. The company attributed the crisis to "uncontrolled flows of sewage and debris from Tijuana, and a critical lack of government funding and resources on both sides of the border."

"Somebody has to answer for this," said a resident as more South Bay community members joined the legal battle for relief from the persistent environmental hazard.

The bright yellow warning signs that have become a common sight on Imperial Beach shores serve as a constant reminder of the ongoing public health emergency that residents say has robbed them of comfort in their own homes.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.