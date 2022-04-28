Woman arrested in stabbing death of man near National City motel

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with the stabbing death of a man near a National City motel.

National City Police said the incident happened just after 6 a.m. in the 900 block of L Avenue, near the Motel 6 on E. Plaza Boulevard.

Officers were called to the area in response to a person who was stabbed at least once. When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one life-threatening stab wound.

Officers initially detained 44-year-old Amalia Samaniego for questioning as emergency responders rendered aid to the victim.

The unidentified victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, police confirmed.

After speaking to witnesses and gathering evidence, police identified Samaniego as the suspect in the incident and arrested her on suspicion of murder.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the case call the department’s Investigation Division at 619-336-4457 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.