National City police investigate double shooting that left two men injured

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries after a double shooting last Saturday night in National City.

At around 10 pm on Saturday, the National City Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at the 2500 block of East Plaza Boulevard. At the time of arrival, they found two male victims, both around their late teens to early 20s, with gunshot wounds on the upper areas of their bodies.

The two victims were transported to the hospital, according to the National City Police Department. They said that suspect information is limited at this time.

National City Police are continuing their investigation of this incident.

