National City Police Department hosts annual Christmas giveaway

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — For dozens of South Bay families, the holidays will be a little brighter, thanks to a group of elves from the National City Police Department who called in a few favors from Old Saint Nick.

It’s not every day you get to hang out at the breakfast table, talking video games with a National City Police Officer.

But, that was the case for Cynthia’s five-year-old son. She says he’s been looking forward to this day for a while and this is the first time he’s also seeing Santa.

As a single Mom, Cynthia calls this event a blessing, as she tries her best to give her two kids the Christmas they’re hoping for.

She adds, “It’s like a Christmas Miracle because I didn’t expect it at all this year. This year was very much a struggle for me and I’m happy I’m on that list.”

Cynthia’s family is one of the dozens who were selected to participate in the National City Police Department’s Annual Christmas giveaway, where they’re gifted with goodies, food, toys, and bikes.

Many are invited to attend because of financial difficulties or because they’ve experienced other forms of hardships.

But this event isn’t just meant for the families who are invited to attend. It’s also special for the volunteers who say it’s nice to build relationships with the community they call home.

Volunteer Michelle Rodriguez adds, “I love doing community events seeing the kids coming out here and being excited about the gifts and the family we have as a community.”