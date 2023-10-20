National City hosts 'Pumpkins with the Police' event to embrace Halloween spirit

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — The National City Police Department hosted a "Pumpkins with the Police" event, embracing the spirit of Halloween with a group of third graders from a local elementary school.

The event was held Thursday morning at the Plaza Bonita Shopping Center Pumpkin Station. The students participated in the event as part of a holiday field trip. The kids got the chance to pick out a pumpkin of their choice and decorate it, learning about agriculture and Halloween's origin along the way.

"I got a pumpkin with a tiny stem," one of the students told ABC 10News.

Additionally, the kids got to enjoy pumpkin patch activities with the officers.

The inspiration for the event came from one of NCPD's very own: Officer Monique Hawk. When she's not patrolling the streets, Hawk shows off her special pumpkin carving techniques on a national level. Her creations have been featured on a Food Network series.