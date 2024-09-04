National City Council unanimously approves homeless encampment ban

National City, Calif. (KGTV) — During Tuesday night's council meeting, the National City Council unanimously approved plans to implement a homeless encampment ban.

The ordinance would prevent people from camping on the City streets from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. when shelter beds are available.

Regardless of bed availability, the ordinance also bans encampments in areas including within two blocks of schools, within any transit hub, on trolley platforms, trolley tracks and waterways, according to the City's staff report.

The South County Lighthouse, operated by the San Diego Rescue Mission, is the only shelter in the City.

ABC 10News spoke with Paul Armstong, with the San Diego Rescue Mission, on this ordinance and how this ban could affect the shelter.

Armstrong says extra beds will be added at South County Lighthouse, increasing its capacity from 75 to 125 beds.

