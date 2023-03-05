Watch Now
Motorist crashes at Chula Vista Police HQ while suffering from gunshot wound

Posted at 5:17 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 20:17:04-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist who crashed onto the steps of the Chula Vista Police Department Headquarters Saturday afternoon was hospitalized after officers discovered he had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 40-year-old driver of a silver Mustang crashed onto the headquarters steps at 315 Fourth Ave. at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. L. Barrett of the CVPD.

Officers at the crash scene discovered the driver had a gunshot wound and he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, the lieutenant said.

No other people were injured and no further information was immediately available.

