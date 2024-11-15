Motorcyclist killed in crash on Telegraph Canyon Road, CVPD says

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says a man died after losing control of his motorcycle in a crash on Telegraph Canyon Road Thursday evening.

According to a press release from CVPD, officers responded to the 700 block of Telegraph Canyon Road around 4:44 p.m. They discovered a black and silver 2005 Suzuki GSXR1000 crashed after the rider hit the center median while traveling westbound on the road.

CVPD says after hitting the median, the rider was launched from the motorcycle and landed in the eastbound lanes of traffic, where a dark gray 2006 Honda Accord ran him over.

First responders attempted to provide first aid to the motorcycle rider, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release says.

The driver of the Accord, a 56-year-old woman from Spring Valley, cooperated with law enforcement at the scene. She was not hurt in this crash.

CVPD says it has ruled out alcohol and drugs as a factor in this incident.

At this point, the department has not identified the motorcycle rider since officers need to notify the family before publicly releasing that information.

If you have any information for CVPD about this crash, reach out to the department's traffic bureau at 619-395-4106.