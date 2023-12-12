Motorcyclist killed in Chula Vista hit-and-run crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities were looking for the public's help in locating a white SUV that was involved in a fatal collision and drove away from the scene, the Chula Vista Police Department said Tuesday.

At about 8:31 p.m. Monday, police responded to a reported collision between a motorcyclist and multiple vehicles on H Street, said CVPD Officer Michael Knapp. The motorcyclist was located on the eastbound lane of H Street with major trauma.

"It was determined there were four vehicles involved in the traffic collision," Knapp said. "Two of the vehicles remained at the scene. A third involved vehicle fled the scene of the collision after striking the motorcyclist."

The Chula Vista Fire Department responded and attempted lifesaving measures, but the motorcyclist died at the scene, the officer said.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the CVPD at 619-476-5303.

