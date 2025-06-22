Motorcyclist killed after crash involving Chula Vista Police Officer

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities today continued investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist and involved a Chula Vista Police Department officer and vehicle.

The crash was reported around 6:14 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Windingwalk Street, according to Chula Vista Police Department Public Information Officer and Sergeant Anthony Molina.

According to Molina, the officer involved was responding to a call to assist other officers at the time of the crash. The officer was traveling westbound on Olympic Parkway and was turning left to travel south on Windingwalk Street when the motorcyclist, who was traveling eastbound on Olympic Parkway allegedly crashed onto the side of police car.

Both the motorcyclist and the officer were transported to a hospital; the motorcyclist was suffering from critical injuries, but the extent of the officer's injuries was unknown, according to Molina.

The motorcyclist, who was described as a man from Chula Vista, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. His name and age were not disclosed.

The Californina Highway Patrol was investigating the crash due to the seriousness of the crash, according to Molina.

It was unknown if the police car's sirens were on at the time of the crash, and it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The officer was the sole occupant of the police car.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

