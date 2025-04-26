Motorcyclist hospitalized in Otay Mesa hit-and-run by white Jeep

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A 51-year-old motorcyclist is hospitalized today with multiple injuries after he was struck by a white Jeep whose driver fled after the collision in the Otay Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers responded to the 2400 block of Otay Center Drive at 1:14 p.m. Friday, where they learned the motorcyclist was traveling on Otay Center Drive on his 2020 Vento RY motorcycle when the driver of the Jeep struck him and drove away south, Officers Jose Perales said.

The motorcyclist suffered a fractured ankle and a dislocated shoulder and was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

It is unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The department's Traffic Division is handling the investigation of the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

