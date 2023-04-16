Miracle Babies hands out diapers to National City families

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A nonprofit organization that helped mothers through the pandemic handed out diapers in National City on Saturday.

Miracle Babies is a nonprofit dedicated to helping new moms and families through transportation, mental health assistance and other services.

More than 350 families from the community came out to take advantage of the free offering.

Throughout the pandemic, Miracle Babies supplied more than a million diapers.

ABC 10News spoke with one mother, who said the group benefited her when she had her baby after just 24 weeks of pregnancy.

"They have Miracle Hour, where basically you get to connect with other NICU families. Some people were in our hospital, others from local hospitals in the area," the mother said. "They have these diaper drives — we were able to stock up on several items before we even got home."

After spending six months in the NICU, her daughter, who is now 2 years old, is healthy and thriving.

Families in need can register for help online at the Miracle Babies website.