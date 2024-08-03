Military identifies Navy sailor killed in Imperial Beach motorcycle crash

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Navy officials have identified the victim killed in an Imperial Beach motorcycle crash earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the Navy Region Southwest confirmed Maximillian "Max" Herr, a 24-year-old Second-class Petty Officer, was killed in Thursday's accident. Herr was assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Group 1 (MESG-1) in Imperial Beach.

At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, sheriff officials responded to a collision between a truck and a motorcycle at 13th Street and Donax Avenue when they found an unresponsive motorcyclist. Imperial Beach Fire-Rescue officials began lifesaving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Authorities tell us the truck's driver remained at the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Imperial Beach Sheriff's Substation at (619) 498-2400.