Mi Escuelita Therapeutic Preschool in Chula Vista hosts 2022 graduation

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Mi Escuelita Therapeutic Preschool opened in 2006 and it’s tucked away on campus in Chula Vista.

It caters to families impacted by circumstances such as domestic violence and abuse. For little Odin, the Mi Escuelita Therapeutic preschool has become the safe place he goes to, to learn, grow, and where he can express his feelings.

His mom Karen talks about how much this school has helped her family.

"With the number of teachers and therapists and support they have for a small amount of children, that whole focus to help a student improve in all areas especially after being in an environment that are toxic for them," said Karen.

The school is a full-time preschool. Many students were referred to the school by children's welfare services, law enforcement, and community-based programs.

Mindy Wright is the Communications Director for SBCS, which runs the school. She says studies have found this programs sets these students on the path to success.

“Mi Escuelita students perform as well or better than their peers which is incredible about the traumatic experiences that they're coming from," said Wright.

And as each student graduated from preschool, many of these families say they’re grateful to be part of this life-changing program. The preschool is free and funded by donations.