Maya Millete's family reacts to Petito case

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The national attention of what happened to 22-year-old Gabby Petito is becoming a painful reminder for the family of missing Chula Vista mother, Maya Millete. Millete was last seen 9 months ago in the home that she shared with her husband and three children.

Maya's sister, Maricris Droualillet says her heart goes out to Petito's family but she wishes that law enforcement would have given her sister's case the same initial urgency.

"It brought back a lot of pain when Maya first disappeared. I know the circumstances of Gabby's (Petito) case are different but it just brought back a lot of pain. I know Chula Vista police are working very hard but the urgency we see in this case is heartbreaking."

Maya's brother-in-law, RIchard Droualillet says detectives are keeping certain details confidential about Maya's case for the safety of the couple's three children. "Right now we need more boots on the ground and we will continue looking for our sister until she is home."