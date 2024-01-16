Man stabbed during fight outside of Chula Vista ampm store

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A man was taken to the hospital Monday after he was stabbed during a fight outside of an ampm convenience store/gas station in Chula Vista.

According to Chula Vista Police, the incident happened at around 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the business on E Street when a fight between two men escalated.

Following the stabbing, the suspect fled in a vehicle. Descriptions of the suspect and vehicle were not immediately available.

ABC 10News learned the unidentified victim was hospitalized but was expected to survive from his injuries.