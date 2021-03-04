Man shot in leg in San Ysidro parking lot

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) -- One day after San Diego leaders announced the launch of the 'No Shots Fired' program, a shooting in a San Ysidro parking lot left a young man wounded Thursday.

RELATED: City leaders begin 'No Shots Fired' program to reduce gun violence

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 100 block of East Calle Primera, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the victim, whose name and age were not released, to a hospital for treatment of an apparently non-life-threatening leg wound, Officer Tony Martinez said.

After the gunfire, witnesses saw a group of four young men running across the pedestrian bridge from the Calle Primera side toward Willow Road.

Police are searching the neighborhood for the shooter. The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

