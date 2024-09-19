Man shot by Customs and Border Protections officer after brandishing screwdriver

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was shot by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry Wednesday morning after allegedly advancing toward an officer while holding a screwdriver and ignoring commands to drop the weapon.

The shooting occurred around 10:18 a.m. after a CBP officer located the suspect walking in a restricted area of the port of entry, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The responding officer requested backup as he attempted to negotiate with the suspect to have him drop the screwdriver.

"As the suspect continued to advance, the officer discharged his firearm multiple times. The suspect was struck in his arms, causing non-life-threatening injuries. A CBP pickup truck was also struck by gunfire. The suspect was taken into custody by CBP officers," SDPD said in a statement.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s and was in federal custody and under investigation by Homeland Security personnel on suspicion of assaulting a federal officer.

The CBP officer involved in the shooting has been with the agency for approximately 22 years and is assigned as a supervisory CBP officer.

"The investigation and review process for an officer-involved shooting is extremely thorough. When the Homicide Unit completes their investigation, it will be reviewed by the United States Attorney's Office to determine if the officer bears any criminal liability for his actions," the SDPD said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

