Man rushed to hospital after being shot in chest in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was detained following a shooting in south Chula Vista late Thursday night that sent another man to the hospital.

The shooting was reported at around 11:30 p.m. in an area near Brandywine Avenue and Shinohara Lane.

Chula Vista Police told ABC 10News a man was shot in the chest with a shotgun and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown as of Friday morning.

Officers searched the area and located a man believed to be involved in the incident a few blocks away. The man was detained, but it is unclear if he was arrested.

Police said the incident began as an altercation between the victim and the detained man, but no other details were immediately released.