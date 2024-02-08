Man riding bike on San Ysidro street seriously hurt in head-on crash with car

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 30-year-old man sustained serious injuries when a vehicle hit him head-on while he was riding a mountain bicycle in the San Ysidro neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

At 5:41 p.m. Wednesday, a 20-year-old man driving a 1996 Honda Accord was going northbound on 200 Willow Road, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle. A bicycle rider going southbound on the east sidewalk of 200 Willow Road rode off the sidewalk and into the northbound lane. The Honda hit the bicycle head-on.

The bike rider suffered an open right femur fracture, a fractured hand, a laceration above the right eye, a concussion and two teeth were knocked out, the officer said. The Honda driver and his passengers were not injured.

SDPD Traffic Division officer responded to investigate the collision.

