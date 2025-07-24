Man pleads not guilty to murdering ex-girlfriend last seen in South Bay

CHULA VISTA (CNS) — A Los Angeles County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, who went missing and whose last known location was in south San Diego County, pleaded not guilty today to a murder charge.

Eduardo Magana, 48, of La Puente, is accused in the death of 33-year-

old Alexis Guadarrama, who went missing on July 14, according to Tijuana-based

outlet BajaNews.

San Diego police said they began investigating a missing person report

the following day and later ``gathered facts that led them to believe the

victim was deceased,'' SDPD Lt. Arturo Swadener said.

Police did not elaborate on what led them to believe Guadarrama is

dead, nor what her suspected cause of death is. A criminal complaint filed against Magana alleges he killed her on July 16, but does not detail how she died.

BajaNews reported that Guadarrama was last seen driving a vehicle on

Outer Road in the Palm City neighborhood of San Diego and that her belongings

were later found in that vehicle. The outlet reported that she was not heard

from after 2 a.m. on July 16, after which her cell phone was turned off.

Swadener said further investigation led police to believe Magana was

involved in her disappearance, and he was arrested in the city of South Gate in

Los Angeles County. County jail records indicate he was booked into San Diego

County jail on Sunday.

While he was initially booked on suspicion of both murder and

kidnapping, he is only facing a murder count in the criminal complaint filed

this week. Magana, who remains in custody without bail, faces up to 25 years to

life in state prison if convicted.

