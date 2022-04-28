Man pleads guilty to Chula Vista stabbing that killed man, injured another

CHULA VISTA (CNS) — A man who stabbed two men in Chula Vista, killing one of them, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon.

Raymundo Juarez Ochoa, 21, is set to be sentenced in June to 11 years in state prison for killing 20-year-old Deandre Bethel and wounding a 21-year- old man on Oct. 30, 2020. The stabbings occurred in the 400 block of East Oxford Street, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Prosecutors allege the stabbings stemmed from an argument that sparked while the men were riding in a car after leaving a Halloween party that night.

At Ochoa's arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Carder Chan alleged that at some point during the car ride, Ochoa took out a handgun and pointed it at Bethel.

The driver pulled over and took the gun from the defendant, prompting Ochoa and Bethel to get out of the car and begin fighting, the prosecutor alleged.

After Bethel pushed the defendant to the ground, Ochoa took out a knife and stabbed Bethel four times. The other victim grabbed Bethel from behind to try to pull him away and was stabbed twice in the rib area by Ochoa during the melee, according to the prosecutor.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where Bethel was pronounced dead.

Ochoa was arrested at his home two days later.