Man killed in rollover crash near Chula Vista intersection

Posted at 6:12 AM, Jan 17, 2022
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A man died in an solo vehicle crash when he hit a center median, flipping his car near a Chula Vista intersection, police said Monday.

The man was traveling in his Chevrolet Corvette at high speeds when he collided with a median -- causing his vehicle to overturn -- in the 1200 block on East H Street in Chula Vista at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The man's identification is being withheld pending notification of the family.

No other information was released; CVPD is investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
