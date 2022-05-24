Man arrested after leading authorities on chase from Chula Vista in stolen car

BUENA PARK (CNS) - A man was arrested in Buena Park Monday after leading authorities on a pursuit from Chula Vista in a stolen vehicle.

California Highway Patrol officers began pursuing the white Kia Optima just before 7:10 p.m. on the northbound San Diego (5) Freeway near La Paz Road in Mission Viejo, though the chase began in Chula Vista after a police officer discovered the vehicle was stolen and attempted to stop the Kia, which fled the scene while striking the officer's vehicle.

The suspect made his way through Orange County, at one point driving over a spike strip and puncturing at least one of the vehicle's tires, until the car slowed down and came to a stop on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway just past the Beach Boulevard overpass at about 7:35 p.m.

The man initially refused to exit the vehicle and was shot with several pepper balls by CHP officers. He eventually exited the vehicle and jumped onto the hood of the Kia to avoid a police dog.

Officers approached the man once he stepped down from the car and quickly apprehended him, taking him into custody about 7:45 p.m.