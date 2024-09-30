Man, 30, killed in National City hit-run

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A South Bay hit-and-run left one man dead over the weekend and another behind bars, authorities reported Monday.

The 30-year-old victim was crossing the street in the 2400 block of Sweetwater Road in National City when a dark-colored SUV struck him shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Following the impact, the motorist pulled over and moved the mortally injured pedestrian to the side of the road, then got back into his vehicle and drove off, police said.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead. His name has been withheld pending family notification.

About eight hours after the traffic fatality took place, officers investigating the case arrested Bennie Ray Womack, 43, in San Diego, according to police. Officials did not disclose how Womack was identified as the suspected hit-and-run driver.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.