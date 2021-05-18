Watch
Major gas leak forces National City homes, nearby school to evacuate

A construction crew accidentally cut through an underground utility line in a South Bay neighborhood Tuesday, prompting a gas leak that forced evacuations of a primary school, a strip mall, and dozens of homes.
Posted at 4:44 PM, May 18, 2021
NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A construction crew accidentally cut through an underground utility line in a South Bay neighborhood Tuesday, prompting a gas leak that forced evacuations of a primary school, a strip mall, and dozens of homes.

Workers excavating under a stretch of roadway in the 3400 block of East Eighth Street in National City as part of a cable-laying project ruptured the 6-inch-diameter pipeline about 10:30 a.m., according to fire department officials.

The resulting heavy stream of escaping flammable vapors forced evacuations of nearby Ira Harbison Elementary School along with a retail center and about 75 homes, NCFD Chief of Emergency Services Frank Parra said.

Evacuation area:

City officials established a temporary shelter at Camacho Recreation Center in the 1800 block of East 22nd Street for those displaced by the non- injury construction accident.

San Diego Gas & Electric personnel were still working to deactivate the broken gas line as of 3 p.m., Parra said. Authorities hoped to have the process complete and the evacuation orders rescinded by late afternoon or early evening, he said.

