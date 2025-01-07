Crash on H Street in Chula Vista sends multiple victims to hospital

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating a crash that sent at least five people, including several children, to the hospital Monday night.

A car and a pickup truck collided on H Street, just across the 805 from Hilltop Senior High School, around 11 p.m.

The crash closed down westbound lanes as first responders cleared the wreckage. Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

Although CVPD did not disclose the extent of the victims' injuries, ABC 10News' Breaking News Tracker said the ones he observed did not appear to be serious.

CVPD is investigating the cause of the crash.