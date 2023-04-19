Local organizations working together to keep prescription drugs off the streets

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - High School student Mona Avina says it's scary to think how easy it is for teens to get drugs.

Avina believes many peers turn to drugs as a coping mechanism.

"Balancing school, home, and your mental health without substances is so difficult nowadays," she said. "Especially when it's portrayed in the media in a positive light."

Avina is trying to change that by spreading the word about ways to get drugs off the streets. During a news conference Wednesday, a number of organizations joined forces to announce ways South Bay residents can get rid of medications they don't need.

It can be as simple as sending them off in a postage-paid envelope or dropping them off at one of the several prescription drop-off sites.

Pharmacist Daniel Lyons says it is handing out the free envelope kits. He says it's easy to use.

"You open up your prescription bottle, pour the powder it in, fill it with water, then you shake it up for a minute or two minutes, and it becomes a gel," Lyons said. "And becomes unusable for addicts unable to get in the hands of children and people who use it for illicit purposes."

This campaign coincides with the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 22. Avina says these reminders may seem small, but in reality, these steps can help save someone's life.

"It can be your next-door neighbor, your daughter, [or] your friend," Avina said. "It's hard to tell because people are able to function while addicted to substances."

