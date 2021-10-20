Watch
K-9 takes down suspect after high-speed chase ends in National City

KGTV
South Bay high speed chase
Posted at 4:30 PM, Oct 20, 2021
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after leading police on a high-speed chase through the South Bay.

Sky10 was above, capturing the pursuit through the streets of Chula Vista and National City. The driver was seen speeding on the 805 freeway southbound before exiting and coming dangerously close to hitting other cars on the surface streets.

The man eventually crashed the white sedan on the sidewalk near 22nd Street and B Avenue.

After the man tried to make a run for it, National City police released a K-9 and took him into custody.

Sky10 captured the entire incident including the take-down of a suspect.

It's unclear what led up to the pursuit. No other information was available.

