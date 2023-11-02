Joe Walsh to put on benefit concert for military families in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Legendary Eagles guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh is bringing his VetsAid concert, which raises money for military charities, to Chula Vista this month. The show is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 12, at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

"Yeah, well, I like to have a good time. That's the whole point: To have a good time and play some good music," Walsh told 10News reporter Jeff Lasky over Zoom.

Walsh spoke to Lasky about his motivation behind supporting military causes and what fans can expect at the show.

He'll be joined by classic rock legends Stephen Stills and Jeff Lynne's ELO, plus The War on Drugs, The Flaming Lips and Lucius.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can grab yours here.

Watch the interview in the video at the top of this page.