Investigation launched after in custody-death of suspected border-jumper in Otay Mesa

OTAY MESA, Calif. (CNS) — The in-custody death this week of a 38-year-old Mexican national who was arrested by federal officers at the U.S.-Mexico line in Otay Mesa after allegedly sneaking into the United States was under investigation Thursday.

The fatality at Otay Mesa Port of Entry was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The alleged illegal border-crosser, whose name has not been released, had been arrested earlier in the day by a U.S. Border Patrol agent and was stricken by some sort of apparent medical emergency while awaiting processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Despite lifesaving efforts by USBP agents, a CBP paramedic and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel, the detainee died at the scene, Campbell said.

As is the case with any in-custody death in the city of San Diego, the SDPD Homicide Unit was called in to investigate the fatality.