Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Injured mountain biker airlifted from Otay Mesa

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
san_diego_fire_truck_city.jpg
Posted at 5:44 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 20:44:40-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- A mountain biker injured in Otay Mesa Sunday was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment.

A rescue crew was called out around 3:23 p.m. to an area off Cactus Road and Calle De Linea to assist the mountain biker, according to one San Diego Fire-Rescue Department official.

Details about the crash were not immediately available, and no information on the mountain biker's identity was disclosed.

A helicopter assisted in the rescue, due to difficult terrain, according to the SDFRD official.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP