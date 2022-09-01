Infectious tuberculosis case identified in MTS transit rider in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Thursday announced a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis.

As a result, the HHSA is working with MTS officials to notify individuals who were possibly exposed. Riders using the following routes between Feb. 16 to July 16 were potentially exposed and are at risk for infection:

-- Bus route 950 from Otay Mesa Transit Center toward Iris Avenue Transit Center Monday through Friday between 4:30 to 6 a.m.;

-- Bus route 950 from Iris Avenue Transit Center to Otay Mesa Transit Center from 3 to 5 p.m.;

-- Blue Line Trolley from Iris Avenue to H Street from 5 to 6:30 a.m.; and

-- Blue Line Trolley from H Street to Iris Avenue from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Potentially affected passengers are advised to consult with their medical provider or contact the county TB Control Program at 619-692-8621 to arrange testing. MTS employees identified will be tested by their occupational health program.

"Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. "Most people who are exposed do not develop the disease and TB can be treated and cured with medication."

The number of annual TB cases in San Diego County has decreased since the early 1990s and has stabilized in recent years. There were 264 cases reported in 2019, 192 cases in 2020 and 201 cases of tuberculosis disease reported in 2021. To date, 97 cases have been reported in 2022.