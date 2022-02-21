Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Imperial Beach shoreline reopens

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FILE
Sewage-contaminated runoff in Tijuana River prompts Imperial Beach water closure
Posted at 8:50 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 11:50:57-05

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) - A water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline has been lifted, county health officials said.

The reopening Sunday included beaches from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue in Imperial Beach.

"Recent water quality testing has confirmed that the ocean water is safe for recreational use along the Imperial Beach shoreline following recent sewage impacts," the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality said.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are also safe for water contact, the department said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER