Imperial Beach shoreline reopened after tests show it's safe

Posted at 4:37 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 19:37:43-04

IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) - The shoreline at Imperial Beach was opened Saturday after being closed because of water contamination from the Tijuana River.

San Diego County health officials lifted the water contact closure along the shoreline on Saturday after recent water quality testing showed the river flows are no longer impacting these beaches, said spokesman Brad Richardson.

The county agency in charge of beach closures, the Department of Environmental Health and Quality, said the shoreline was recently closed to water contact because of sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River, Richardson said.

However, the ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact, he said.

