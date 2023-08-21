Imperial Beach faced first impact of Hilary as it moves North

IMPERIAL BEACH (KGTV) — When we say hurricane, surfers hear ‘big swell’

“I'm already here getting wet so might as well get in the water.”

Sean Franks heard there would be up to eight foot waves, and decided to suit up, and head out to sea.

“I’m ready for whatever Hilary has to bring. I'm just waiting for her to show up.”

Despite the heavy rain, dozens of people walked along the pier to watch the storm unravel.

“It’s not surprising I think they're maybe curious like we are so I'm glad to see people out and enjoying it.”

But the National Weather Service has advised everyone to stay home, especially with the strong rip currents bringing more sewage across the border.

“Just watch movies all day maybe peak out every hour see how it’s getting.”

Some people listened to the warnings. The owner of one nearby business boarded up his windows in preparation for strong winds. And Cesar Rodriguez says he can stay inside for the week if needed.

“If it does get bad then the streets will be flooded and so forth so I just stocked up for the week.”

Imperial Beach roads tend to flood during heavy rain. If you come across a closed roadway, turning around is always the best option.