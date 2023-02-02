Watch Now
Hundreds of students participate in St. Rose of Lima Tech Fair

Students had the opportunity to get hands on experience with robots and drones at this tech fair, plus they saw demonstrations from firefighters and rescue crews.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 14:33:38-05

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — As society continues to make exponential advancements in technology, one South Bay school pushed to introduce students to different opportunities that are available to them.

Hundreds of students from different Catholic Schools in the Diocese participated in St. Rose of Lima's annual Tech Fair.

Each student visited the various booths, getting an opportunity to receive hands on experience with drones and robots.

Not only did they get to see demonstrations by fire and rescue crews, but they also had the chance to try out what it's like to be a reporter at our ABC 10News booth.

Students say events like this open a number of different doors. 

"You really get to see what you can do and it's fun overall," student Devrahj Jani says.

"I like to see the other schools and it helps me create new ideas for what to build," Brooklyn Hellbush, another student, says.

And for the teachers, it meant a lot to see students having fun while learning.

"It's rewarding to see kids blossom and expand and explore," St. Rose of Lima teacher Joseph Advento says.

The school hopes this encourages students to look at different career fields in technology.

