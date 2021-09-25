Four drivers arrested at Chula Vista checkpoint

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Four drivers were arrested on various charges at a DUI and drivers license checkpoint, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday in the 600 block of Palomar Street, said Officer Oscar Miranda of the Chula Vista Police Department.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Miranda said. Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of drug possession, and one driver was arrested on a felony warrant.

Of the 2,358 vehicles passing through the checkpoint, 530 vehicles were screened, the officer said. Field sobriety tests were given to four drivers.

Fourteen drivers were issued citations for driver license violations and seven vehicles were impounded.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

